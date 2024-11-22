Police detonate suspicious package outside US embassy in London

+ ↺ − 16 px

A "controlled explosion" was conducted by Metropolitan Police officers outside the US Embassy in Nine Elms, London, after a suspicious package was discovered in the area.

A spokesperson for the Met said: “We’re aware of speculation online about an incident in the vicinity of the US Embassy in Nine Elms, News.Az reports, citing UK media. “Cordons are in place in the area as a precaution while officers investigate a suspect package.”Nine Elms Lane has been cordoned off while dozens of police and fire officers locked down the embassy before a robotic device detonated the package.Police said the package was found “near” the embassy before alarms were raised.The force added that they were conducting a sweep of the area with sniffer dogs, amid fears there could be another package.It remains unclear what was found in the first package or whether it was detonated out of caution.The US embassy wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Local authorities are investigating a suspicious package outside the US Embassy in London. Met Police are present and have closed Ponton Road out of an abundance of caution. We will provide further updates when available.”They later added: “We can confirm that the ‘loud bang’ reported in the area a short time ago was a controlled explosion carried out by officers.”It is understood enquiries are still ongoing and cordons will remain in place for the time being.

