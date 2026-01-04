Police found a grenade near a synagogue in Vienna

+ ↺ − 16 px

The grenade was found near a synagogue on Tempelgasse in Vienna's Leopoldstadt district, News.Az reports, citing APA (Agence de Presse Africaine).

According to law enforcement, the explosive device was found in a bag left in the entryway of a building across from the synagogue. "The grenade was confiscated and taken away by the bomb squad for examination," police reported.

It was reported that a synagogue employee discovered the bag containing the grenade. After a call to the police, bomb disposal experts arrived on the scene and confiscated and removed the device. An investigation is currently underway, including to determine whether the grenade was from World War II.

According to police, no threats were made against synagogue employees the day before, and no notes or other indications of the purpose of leaving a grenade near the building were found.

Due to the proximity of the incident to a religious site, police passed information about the incident to the Directorate of State Security and Intelligence (DSN).

