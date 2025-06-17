Police inspect Saudia Airlines plane over bomb threat

Indonesian police are searching a plane operated by Saudi Arabia's flag carrier Saudia Airlines after receiving an emailed bomb threat on Tuesday, a police spokesperson said, with the aircraft carrying 442 Haj pilgrims back from Jeddah to Jakarta, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

The plane was forced to make an emergency landing at 10.55 local time (0355 GMT) in Indonesia's North Sumatra province as a result of the threat, the country's transportation ministry said, adding that all passengers have been evacuated.