Police warn against misinformation after Elon Musk and Tommy Robinson share false claims

Police Scotland has issued a warning after Elon Musk and far-right activist Tommy Robinson shared false claims about a 12-year-old girl involved in an incident in Dundee. Both had suggested the girl was at risk of assault by migrants, claims police say are unverified.

The incident occurred on August 23 in St Ann Lane, where footage shows the girl confronting a Bulgarian couple while holding a knife and an axe. The girl has since been charged with possession of an offensive weapon. No evidence has been found to support allegations that migrants filmed the incident or posed a threat, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Chief Superintendent Nicola Russell urged the public not to share misinformation or speculate. “We are aware of misinformation being shared on social media… We would like to thank the local community for their help with our investigation,” she said.

Elon Musk shared the unverified claims with his 225 million X followers, while Tommy Robinson repeated them to his 1.4 million followers. The incident has also sparked debate over whether police should routinely disclose suspects’ nationality and asylum status, with Home Secretary Yvette Cooper supporting new guidance for transparency.

