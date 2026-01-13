Polish energy minister says December cyberattack failed

+ ↺ − 16 px

Poland’s power system faced its largest cyberattack in years in late December, but the attempt failed, the country’s Energy Minister Milosz Motyka said on Tuesday.

Unlike previous attacks targeting large power units or transmission networks, the December assault aimed to disrupt communications between renewable energy installations and power distribution operators. “The command of the cyberspace forces has diagnosed the strongest attack on energy infrastructure in years,” Motyka said, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Poland has seen a rising number of cyberattacks against its critical infrastructure since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Last year, the country’s digital affairs ministry said Russian military intelligence had tripled its resources for such operations targeting Poland.

Motyka did not provide details on who was behind the attack or the specific measures the government took in response. In 2025, authorities recorded 170,000 cyber incidents, with a significant portion attributed to Russian actors.

