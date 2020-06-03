Political scientist: The population of Armenia is dissatisfied with the ineffectiveness of the authorities in fighting COVID-19

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Armenian Prime Minister can only elicit sympathy to the way the situation with the coronavirus pandemic is developing in Armenia. It is known that the situation there is quite complicated, Russian public figure, political scientist, director of the Institute of Political Studies Sergey Markov told News.az.

"This was most clearly demonstrated in the fact that the Prime Minister of the country Nikol Pashinyan himself had also contracted coronavirus infection. It should be noted that there are not many states in the world, whose heads themselves have contracted COVID-19. Why has the coronavirus spread so widely in Armenia? Perhaps, it is related to the corruption in the country, revolutionary behavior of not very law-abiding citizens of the country or conservative people are very skeptical about the fact of the existence of the disease itself," he said.

Speaking about the fact that in Armenia, against the background of the critical situation with the spread of coronavirus in the country, the public and a number of high-ranking officials express extremely unfounded doubts about the transparency of statistical data in other countries, the political scientist notes: "When some countries start looking for problems in other countries, it speaks about some psychological complex. In particular, when the population (Armenia) is offended that they have such a severe epidemic and the authorities are not effective enough, as well as the promises Nikol Pashinian made about the rapid development of the country and its movement towards progress are not fully realized, then people start attacking someone else".

The political scientist also stressed that based on the statistics on other types of epidemics, it is clear that the more the epidemic spreads, the more the country's economy will be hit.

"Of course, the economic situation in Armenia is very difficult. Its economy, for example, is much smaller than the economy of Azerbaijan, and the demographic indicators are not in its favor. In addition, because of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Armenia is in a state of economic blockade. All this dramatically worsens its economic situation. For the same reason, most Armenians prefer to live not in Armenia itself but in other countries, creating their own diasporas around the world," the expert concluded.

News.Az

