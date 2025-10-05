Polls open in Syrian parliamentary elections

+ ↺ − 16 px

Polling stations across most Syrian governorates opened on Sunday as citizens participated in the country’s first parliamentary elections since the fall of the previous regime, marking a key step in Syria’s political transition.

Members of accredited regional electoral bodies are voting to elect two-thirds of the 210-seat People's Assembly — equivalent to 140 members — through subcommittees and electoral colleges, while President Ahmad Al Sharaa will appoint the remaining third, News.Az reports, citing the SANA news agency.

Nominations for Assembly membership closed on September 28 across 50 electoral districts nationwide, with a total of 1,578 candidates, including approximately 14% women.

The People's Assembly will serve a 30-month term, renewable within a four-year transitional period, with the possibility of a one-year extension if required to ensure the continuity of legislative work during this critical stage.

Under the current framework, the Assembly is responsible for proposing, approving, and amending laws, ratifying international treaties, endorsing the state budget, and granting general amnesty when necessary. It will also play a foundational role in drafting a permanent constitution, to be submitted to a national referendum once adequate security and stability are achieved. Following its adoption, parliamentary, local, and presidential elections will be held under the new constitutional framework to establish permanent governance structures.

These elections come three months after President Al Sharaa issued a decree establishing the Higher Committee for Parliamentary Elections, tasked with overseeing the process and ensuring compliance with legal and regulatory standards.

Sunday's vote is a key step toward rebuilding Syria's legislative institutions and laying the groundwork for long-term political stability following years of conflict.

News.Az