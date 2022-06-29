Pollution of Okhchuchay River poses risk not only to Azerbaijan but to the world – UNICEF

The world’s drinking water sources have declined compared to previous years, the newly-appointed UNICEF Representative in Azerbaijan, Alex Heikens, told journalists as an international conference on “Promoting water partnership and action for sustainable water management” held in the “smart village” of Aghali in Azerbaijan’s liberated Zangilan district, News.Az reports.

Heikens noted that against the backdrop of the decreasing fresh water sources, the pollution of the Okhchuchay River poses a risk not only to Azerbaijan but also the world.

The UNICEF representative also emphasized the great importance of the international conference held in Zangilan.

“Everyone should understand that water is absolutely essential for life,” he added.

