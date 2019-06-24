Yandex metrika counter

Pompeo says he discussed Gulf maritime security with Saudi king

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a tweet on Monday he had discussed heightened tensions in the region with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman during a meetin

Pompeo said they also discussed the need to promote maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz, following attacks on oil tankers in Gulf waters which Washington and Riyadh blame on Iran. Tehran denies the charges.

“Freedom of navigation is tantamount,” Pompeo tweeted.

