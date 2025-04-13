Yandex metrika counter

Pope Francis appears in person at St. Peter's Square to mark the start of Holy Week

Pope Francis arrives at the end of the mass on Palm Sunday in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Sunday, April 13, 2025. Alessandra Tarantino / AP

A recovering Pope Francis made a surprise appearance in St. Peter's Square on Palm Sunday, offering a hopeful sign of his progress after battling severe pneumonia, News.Az informs via CBS News.

The 88-year-old pontiff was brought in a wheelchair down a ramp to the main altar, where he issued a brief greeting wishing more than 20,000 faithful a "Good Palm Sunday, a good Holy Week." Francis was not wearing nasal tubes for supplemental oxygen, as he had during a similar appearance last Sunday.

On his way back to St. Peter's Basilica from where he had emerged, Francis blessed a rosary and offered candy to a boy who greeted him.

The Argentinian pope is entering his fourth week of convalescence during which doctors have advised him to avoid crowds.

While Francis is clearly eager to show he is feeling better, he has not spoken more than a few words in public as he recovers from a severe respiratory crisis. The Vatican said it was waiting to advise on what role he may play in upcoming Holy Week events leading up to Easter Sunday.

This week he met privately with King Charles III and Queen Camilla. He made an impromptu tour of St. Peter's Basilica, stopping to pray and to thank a pair of restorers for their work on the basilica's masterpieces.


