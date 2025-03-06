Pope Francis' hospital message played at St. Peter's Square

+ ↺ − 16 px

An audio message recorded by Pope Francis was played during a nightly prayer service at St. Peter's Square, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The message, recorded in Spanish said: "I thank you from the bottom of my heart for your prayers for my health from the Square, I accompany you from here.

"May God bless you and the Virgin protect you.

"Thank you."

The 88-year-old pontiff was admitted to hospital in Rome three weeks ago with bronchitis.

He is now battling pneumonia in both lungs.

This is the first audio recording the pope has released since he began treatment on February 14.

He has not been seen by the public since he entered hospital.

The pope has continued to work from hospital.

On Thursday, the Vatican announced the appointments of two bishops that would have required his approval.

The pope has experienced several bouts ill health over the last two years and is prone to lung infections because he had pleurisy as a young adult and had part of one lung removed.

Double pneumonia is a serious infection in both lungs that can inflame and scar them, making it difficult to breathe.

