Pope Leo highlights Gaza suffering in first Christmas sermon

In his first Christmas sermon as pope, Pope Leo XIV spoke out about the humanitarian conditions facing Palestinians in Gaza, making an unusually direct appeal during the traditionally spiritual service.

Celebrating Christmas Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica, the first U.S.-born pontiff reflected on the birth of Jesus in a stable, saying it showed how God had “pitched his fragile tent” among humanity. He then drew a parallel with Gaza, asking how Christians could not think of families living in tents exposed to rain, wind, and cold, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Elected in May to succeed Pope Francis, Pope Leo is known for a quieter and more diplomatic style and typically avoids political references in sermons. However, he has repeatedly expressed concern over conditions in Gaza and has said that a lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict must include a Palestinian state.

Although Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire in October after two years of fighting, humanitarian agencies say aid deliveries remain insufficient and nearly the entire population of Gaza has been left homeless.

During the service, Pope Leo also spoke about the suffering of homeless people worldwide and the devastation caused by wars, describing the fragility of civilians and young people forced into conflict. Later on Thursday, he is expected to address global crises in his traditional “Urbi et Orbi” Christmas message.

News.Az