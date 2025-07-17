Pope Leo urges immediate Gaza ceasefire after Israeli strike on Catholic church

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pope Leo XIV renewed his call for an “immediate ceasefire” in Gaza on Thursday after an Israeli airstrike hit the Church of the Holy Family, the only Catholic church in the enclave, which has sheltered more than 500 displaced civilians since the war began in October 2023.

The appeal, delivered in a telegram signed by Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, expressed the pontiff’s “profound hope” for dialogue, reconciliation, and lasting peace in the region, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“I am deeply saddened by the assault on the parish,” Pope Leo said, offering prayers for the victims and assuring parish priest Father Gabriel Romanelli, who suffered a light leg injury, of his “spiritual closeness.” Father Romanelli was treated at Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City.

“Entrusting the souls of the deceased to the loving mercy of Almighty God,” the pope added, “I pray for the consolation of those who mourn and for the healing of the wounded.”

The Church of the Holy Family, a historic refuge for Christians and Muslims alike, is the latest religious site to be targeted amid Israel’s offensive. Other worship places bombed include Greek Orthodox Church of Saint Porphyrius, the oldest in Gaza and the third oldest in the world and Gaza Baptist Church.

Israel’s military campaign has killed nearly 58,600 Palestinians, most of them women and children, according to local health authorities. Despite growing international calls for a ceasefire, Israel continues its military operations.

International legal bodies have also escalated pressure:

In November, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

News.Az