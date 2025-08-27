Pope Leo XIV ‘deeply saddened’ by Minneapolis shooting

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pope Leo XIV expressed profound grief over the tragic shooting at Annunciation Church in Minneapolis on Wednesday, where at least two children lost their lives and 17 others were injured.

Police said the gunman, who opened fire inside the church premises that also house a grammar school, died from self-inflicted injuries, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Hospital officials said 14 of the injured were children, with seven in critical condition. Emergency teams and clergy members rushed to assist survivors in the immediate aftermath of the attack.

According to Vatican News, the Pope conveyed his “profound sorrow” through a telegram sent to Archbishop Bernard Hebda of Minneapolis. He extended “his heartfelt condolences and the assurance of spiritual closeness to all those affected by this terrible tragedy, especially the families now grieving the loss of a child.”

The telegram, sent on behalf of Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Vatican Secretary of State, also noted that the Pope was praying “for the wounded as well as the first responders, medical personnel and clergy who are caring for them and their loved ones.”

It added, “While commending the souls of the deceased children to the love of Almighty God, His Holiness imparts to the Annunciation Catholic School Community, the Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis and the people of the greater twin cities metropolitan area his Apostolic Blessing as a pledge of peace, fortitude and consolation in the Lord Jesus.”

