Pope's condition improving, prognosis no longer uncertain: Vatican

Pope Francis, who has been hospitalized for weeks due to double pneumonia, is showing improvement, and the Vatican stated on Monday that the 88-year-old's prognosis is no longer uncertain.

"The clinical conditions of the Holy Father continue to be stable," it said in a statement, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

"The improvements recorded in the previous days have been further consolidated, as confirmed by blood tests and clinical objectivity and the good response to pharmacological therapy."

For this reason, they said, doctors had decided to change the prognosis, which had for some time been "reserved" - meaning the outcome was uncertain.

"However, in view of the complexity of the clinical picture and the (pope's) significant infectious picture presented at his hospitalisation, it will be necessary to continue, for further days, the pharmacological medical therapy in a hospital environment," it said.

Francis was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on February 14 with bronchitis, which later turned into pneumonia in both lungs.

He suffered several respiratory crises but has been gradually improving in recent days.

