Port Neches: Huge blast at Texas chemical plant

+ ↺ − 16 px

A huge explosion has occurred at a chemical plant in Port Neches, Texas, BBC News reported.

Dramatic footage from the scene shows the moment flames were sent billowing into the sky.

Three employees have been injured and all staff are accounted for, plant owner TPC Group confirmed.

The blast, at 01:00 local time (07:00 GMT) on Wednesday, was felt 30 miles (48km) away. A mandatory evacuation zone is in place for everyone within half a mile of the site.

TPC Group said in a statement that it has activated its emergency response plan and requested assistance from Port Neches Fire Department.

Port Neches residents told local news outlet KDFM that windows had blown out miles away from the plant.

Ryan Mathewson said: "We were the closest house to the plant. We woke up covered in glass doors blown in but we got out safe."

Crystal Holmes, captain at the Jefferson County sheriff's office, said two employees were pulled from the plant. They have been taken to hospital.

"There is search and rescue inside the plant but there is also damage to nearby homes so we'll be going door to door checking on these people and their homes," she said.

The plant can produce 408,233 tonnes of chemicals, according to the company's website.

News.Az