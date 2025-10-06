Port of Baku posts highest cargo performance in 22 years

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Baku International Sea Port, a subsidiary of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC and part of AZCON Holding, handled a total of 6.108 million tons of cargo in the first nine months of 2025 — its best performance in 22 years.

According to Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, this represents a 6.7 percent increase compared to the same period last year, News.Az reports citing local media.

The most significant growth was recorded in container handling. Between January and September, the port processed 77,295 TEU of containers — a 40.4 percent rise year-on-year. Handling of dry cargo also climbed by 36.7 percent, while the volume of wheeled vehicles increased by 1.3 percent.

Officials noted that the Port of Baku’s strengthened role in international transport corridors, expanded cooperation with partners, and the rollout of new logistics initiatives are driving the upward trend. Total container throughput is projected to reach 100,000 TEU by the end of the year.

Following the port’s integration with Azerbaijan Railways, aimed at boosting the country’s transit potential, its annual handling capacity rose from 100,000 to 150,000 TEU within a short time — achieved without any additional investment.

News.Az