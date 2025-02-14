Portland General offers 2025 earnings forecast

+ ↺ − 16 px

Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE: ) are poised for movement as the company has provided a forecast for its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) for 2025, projecting a range of $3.13 to $3.33, News.Az reports citing Investing.

This outlook compares favorably to the consensus estimate of $3.22ş

Portland General's positive earnings guidance is supported by the company's capital expenditure forecast, which at $1.27 billion, is slightly below the estimated $1.29 billion.

The company has attributed its revenue increase in 2024 to demand growth from semiconductor manufacturing and technology infrastructure customers, along with increased wholesale revenues and the recovery of capital, operating, and power costs.

For the year ended December 31, Portland General reported a net income (GAAP) of $313 million, or $3.01 per diluted share.

However, the company also noted that operating and administrative expenses for the fiscal year 2024 had risen due to a variety of factors, including higher generation and network maintenance costs, service restoration, wildfire miti

News.Az