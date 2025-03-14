Portugal opts for European-made fighter jets over US F-35s

+ ↺ − 16 px

Portugal has ruled out replacing its aging fighter jets with American-made F-35s due to the US government's recent policy shifts.

Despite the Air Force recommending the purchase of F-35s, outgoing Defense Minister Nuno Melo told Portuguese daily Publico on Thursday that the government is instead considering European-made jets, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

"In our choices, we cannot be oblivious to the geopolitical context," Melo said. "The recent position of the US, in the context of NATO and at the international geostrategic level, has made us reconsider the best options."

This marks one of the first instances where the US shifting away from its traditional allies has disrupted a major arms deal.

Melo said the move prioritizes the "predictability" of the arms supplier.

"We have to believe that, in all circumstances, these allies will be on our side," he said. "And this ally of ours, which for decades has been predictable, may bring limitations in use, maintenance, components — everything that has to do with ensuring the aircraft will be operational."

Last week, Joachim Schranzhofer, head of communications at German arms company Hensoldt, told the German newspaper Bild that the "kill switch" in the aircraft is "more than just a rumor," suggesting that the US could ground aircraft by blocking key software.

In May 2024, Portugal's Air Force chief Joao Cartaxo Alves warned that the country's fleet of F-16s is 30 years old and that it could take a decade for replacements to arrive.

He cautioned that Portugal was already "falling behind" and told news agency Lusa that there was "no other option" besides the Lockheed Martin F-35.

The American-made fighter jets have become a standard choice for NATO members, and Lockheed has described them as "diplomacy in action," according to Airforce Technology.

