Post-election protests erupt in Paris – VIDEO

In the evening of Sunday, protests erupted in Paris following the victory of the far-right party National Rally, led by Marine Le Pen, in the first round of parliamentary elections, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Against the backdrop of the success of the right in the parliamentary #elections in #France, left-wing activists organize mass pogroms and riots pic.twitter.com/LoGcEdrPUq — News.Az (@news_az) July 1, 2024

Supporters of the New Popular Front, an alliance of left-wing political forces including French Socialists, Communists, Greens, and the party Unbowed France, gathered at Republic Square in the capital.The rally was sparked by the second-place finish of the New Popular Front in the first round of parliamentary elections.Mostly young demonstrators chanted slogans like "Fascists, get out!"In early June, elections for the European Parliament took place across EU countries. President Emmanuel Macron's party suffered a defeat in France, receiving just over 15% of the vote. In contrast, the far-right party National Rally, led by pro-Russian Marine Le Pen, garnered more than 30%.Following these results, Macron dissolved the French National Assembly and announced early parliamentary elections.The first round of elections was held on Sunday, June 30. According to exit polls, the far-right party National Rally also emerged victorious in the first round.

