Power blackout briefly hits parts of Paris

A power outage briefly affected parts of Paris on Thursday morning, affecting approximately 170,000 households. French grid operator RTE linked the blackout to a technical incident at its Issy-Les-Moulineaux substation, southwest of the capital.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation. The outage also disrupted some metro and suburban train services, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Power was quickly restored, and by 0650 GMT only about 2,600 households remained without electricity. Full restoration was expected by 0800 GMT, according to electricity supplier Enedis SA.

