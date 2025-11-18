Cloudflare outage disrupts global internet: What happened and who was affected

+ ↺ − 16 px

The outage that affected Cloudflare today became one of the most significant digital disruptions of the past year, creating tangible consequences across the global internet.

The failure demonstrated once again how deeply modern online systems depend on a limited number of infrastructure companies. According to early reporting from Reuters, the disruption began around 6:40 a.m. Eastern Time, when Cloudflare registered internal service degradation, triggering widespread connection failures. Within minutes, user reports surged on DownDetector and similar monitoring platforms, showing outages across X, ChatGPT, Grindr, Canva, and other services integrated with Cloudflare’s routing, DNS, or security layers.

Cloudflare later explained that the incident stemmed from an unexpected surge of unusual traffic, which created cascading errors throughout internal routing processes. Although the company deployed a fix, it noted that services may continue to experience elevated error rates until systems fully stabilize. Witnesses across Europe, the United States and parts of Asia reported intermittent access: some websites loaded partially, others returned HTTP 500 and 502 gateway errors, while certain platforms experienced complete downtime.

The scale of disruption reflects Cloudflare’s unique position in the digital ecosystem. The company processes trillions of requests daily across more than 300 cities in its global network. By some industry estimates, Cloudflare sits between 20% and 30% of all global web traffic, making it not merely a service provider, but one of the backbone components of the modern internet. For comparison, when Cloudflare experienced a similar internal configuration issue in July 2019, Reddit, Shopify, Discord and thousands of smaller websites temporarily went offline, demonstrating how infrastructure-level disruptions propagate rapidly across the online ecosystem.

Photo credit: bleepingcomputer.com

Today’s outage also affected critical public infrastructure. The Associated Press reported difficulties with the New Jersey Transit service, delaying access to route and ticketing systems. In previous years, comparable failures caused problems in hospitals, logistics companies, airports, and emergency alert systems — illustrating that internet outages are no longer just an inconvenience for tech platforms, but a real operational risk for transport, healthcare, digital banking, and public administration.

This incident echoes other major systemic disruptions caused by single points of failure. In October 2021, Meta platforms — Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram — went offline for six hours due to a routing misconfiguration involving BGP (Border Gateway Protocol), affecting 3.5 billion users. In 2020, an incorrect AWS configuration update caused downtime for Amazon services, Roku, Adobe, and several U.S. government platforms. In each case, the root cause was not a cyberattack — but system fragility created by centralization, automation and high-level complexity.

Cloudflare’s description of a “spike in unusual traffic” has already sparked speculation among cybersecurity analysts. In the past decade, the internet has seen record-breaking DDoS attacks exceeding 2.5 terabits per second — many intentionally designed to test the resilience of backbone providers. Cloudflare itself reported mitigating some of the largest botnet attacks in history, including the Meris botnet campaign targeting infrastructure in Europe and Asia.

Whether today’s disruption was triggered by an attack, a routing algorithm overload, a network misconfiguration or a compound failure involving multiple factors remains unclear. As standard, Cloudflare is expected to release a full post-incident technical report within the next 24–72 hours.

The broader consequences of today’s outage extend beyond temporary service interruption. For businesses, it is a strategic reminder of digital interdependence and the need for resilient design. Companies that rely exclusively on a single DNS provider, a single CDN network, or a single authentication infrastructure face an inherent systemic risk. Multi-cloud and multi-CDN architecture, once considered expensive redundancy, is increasingly viewed as essential insurance — particularly for financial services, public platforms, and high-availability corporate systems.

As services gradually return to normal, the outage leaves a lesson that goes beyond the technical realm: the global internet is interconnected, highly centralized in key points, and significantly more fragile than it appears. One unexpected disruption is enough to expose weaknesses in a digital environment that billions of people rely on daily.

The final question — and the one that today’s incident forces governments, corporations, and regulators to reconsider — is whether the internet of the future should remain dependent on a small number of large infrastructure providers or evolve toward more distributed, independently resilient architectures.

By Asif Aydinly

News.Az