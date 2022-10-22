Power cuts after Ukrainian infrastructure pounded again on Saturday

+ ↺ − 16 px

Critical infrastructure across Ukraine was pounded by more than a dozen Russian missiles on Saturday, the Ukrainian air force said, with several regions reporting strikes on energy facilities and power outages, News.az reports citing KyivPost.

Ukraine's air force command reported that 33 missiles had been fired at Ukraine on Saturday morning, and that 18 of those had been shot down.

Since Oct. 10, Russia has launched a series of devastating salvos at Ukraine's power infrastructure, which have hit at least half of its thermal power generation and up to 40% of the entire system.

Local officials in regions across Ukraine reported strikes on energy facilites and power outages as engineers scrambled to restore the ruined network. Some advised residents to stock up on water in case of cut-offs.

After the first wave of missiles hit early in the morning, air raid sirens rang out again nationwide at 11.15 a.m. local time (0815 GMT).

State grid operator Ukrenergo said the attacks targeted transmission infrastructure in western Ukraine, but that power supply restrictions were being put in place in ten regions across the entire country, including in the capital, Kyiv.

