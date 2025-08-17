Powerful earthquake hits Indonesia, injuring dozens, with two in critical condition -VIDEO
Strong tremors from a shallow 6.0-magnitude quake trigger panic in central Sulawesi.
At least 29 people were injured after a powerful 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck central Sulawesi, Indonesia, in the early hours of Sunday, sending residents fleeing from buildings, News.Az reports citing the Independent.
The shallow quake, striking at a depth of 1 km (6.2 miles), shook Poso Regency and was felt across nearby areas, the country's disaster mitigation agency (BNPB) said.
Two people were critically injured and were receiving treatment at a hospital.
One church was reportedly damaged, and sections of another church that were under renovation gave way during the earthquake, trapping several people under the rubble.
A video from Poso shows worshippers gathered in a church singing hymns when the tremors struck. As the shaking intensified, the congregation abruptly stopped, with people screaming and rushing towards the exits in panic.