Powerful earthquake hits Indonesia, injuring dozens, with two in critical condition -VIDEO

Strong tremors from a shallow 6.0-magnitude quake trigger panic in central Sulawesi.

At least 29 people were injured after a powerful 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck central Sulawesi, Indonesia, in the early hours of Sunday, sending residents fleeing from buildings, News.Az reports citing the Independent.

The shallow quake, striking at a depth of 1 km (6.2 miles), shook Poso Regency and was felt across nearby areas, the country's disaster mitigation agency (BNPB) said.

Two people were critically injured and were receiving treatment at a hospital.

One church was reportedly damaged, and sections of another church that were under renovation gave way during the earthquake, trapping several people under the rubble.

A video from Poso shows worshippers gathered in a church singing hymns when the tremors struck. As the shaking intensified, the congregation abruptly stopped, with people screaming and rushing towards the exits in panic.

Another video captured by a surveillance camera showed intense shaking inside a grocery store.

