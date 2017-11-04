Powerful explosion hits armory of the Armenian army: 12 dead

+ ↺ − 16 px

On November 4, a powerful explosion occurred at the armory of the military unit of the Armenian army stationed in the occupied territories towards Aghdere.

Oxu.Az reports referring to the Armenian media that the explosion caused serious damage to objects located in the military unit and nearby territories.

According to preliminary data, the explosion killed 12 people, many wounded.

The scene of the incident involved employees of the relevant structures. Rescue work is carried out. An investigation has been launched.

