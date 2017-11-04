Yandex metrika counter

Powerful explosion hits armory of the Armenian army: 12 dead

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Powerful explosion hits armory of the Armenian army: 12 dead

On November 4, a powerful explosion occurred at the armory of the military unit of the Armenian army stationed in the occupied territories towards Aghdere.

Oxu.Az reports referring to the Armenian media that the explosion caused serious damage to objects located in the military unit and nearby territories.

According to preliminary data, the explosion killed 12 people, many wounded.

The scene of the incident involved employees of the relevant structures. Rescue work is carried out. An investigation has been launched.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      