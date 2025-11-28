Real Madrid rule out move for Liverpool defender Konate

+ ↺ − 16 px

Real Madrid have made it clear to Liverpool that, while they had considered making a move for Ibrahima Konate, they have ultimately decided against pursuing the defender.

Although Real were widely touted as Konate’s most likely destination and could have agreed to a pre-contract deal with him starting January 1, the Spanish giants have informed the Reds that signing Konate is not on their agenda, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The 26-year-old has held discussions over his future at Anfield but as things stand nothing has yet been agreed. Liverpool allowed a number of their leading lights to let their contracts run until late in the day last year, which ultimately cost them Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The right-back moved to the Bernabeu on a free transfer with Real making impressive use of that market in recent seasons. They've bought in Kylian Mbappe, David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger for nothing to bolster their ranks.

