PRAYK – a fastest-growing tech startup in the region

The PRAYK platform, which is rapidly transforming Azerbaijan's local buying, selling, and service ecosystem, is one of the fastest-growing tech startups in the region.

News.Az, citing Qafqazinfo portal, presents an interview with the founder and head of the project, Kamran Aydinov, who discusses the platform's unique advantages, technological innovations, data security measures, and future expansion plans.

- What advantages and conveniences does PRAYK offer to its users?

- PRAYK aims to eliminate intermediaries between users and businesses, fostering a transparent and direct trading environment. Unlike other platforms, we offer users the opportunity to directly connect with customers without hidden fees or commissions.

A key benefit for our users is the ability to create individual online stores and product catalogs at no cost—no subscription fees, no advertising charges. This is particularly advantageous for small and medium-sized businesses. Our guiding principle is simple: your product, your price, your terms.

- In recent years, data theft and fraud have become major concerns on online platforms. How does PRAYK protect users' personal data? What ethical and technical responsibilities have you undertaken in this area?

- Data security is one of our top priorities. Sadly, some platforms fall short in this regard, putting users at risk. At PRAYK, we implement cutting-edge security protocols, along with real-time monitoring systems, to safeguard user data.

We guarantee that no personal data is shared, sold, or transferred to third parties without explicit consent. We also offer users full control over their own data. Our approach goes beyond just technical measures—we’re committed to upholding the highest ethical and legal standards. Ultimately, trust is everything to us. If we fail to earn it, then technology is useless.

- We’ve heard that PRAYK is working on an AI assistant. What unique features will this artificial intelligence provide for both customers and businesses?

- The PRAYK AI assistant is designed to enhance both the customer search experience and business efficiency. For customers, it will refine the search process, offering personalized product recommendations based on their needs. For businesses, it will optimize customer targeting, ensuring they reach the right audience—not through traditional, broad-spectrum advertising but via smarter, data-driven methods. Looking ahead, we plan to add even more features, such as voice search and intelligent product suggestions, which will further streamline the shopping experience.

- Who is the target audience for PRAYK? And are there any plans for regional or international expansion in the near future?

- Our primary audience includes small and medium-sized businesses, freelancers, artisans, service providers, and local stores. PRAYK offers them equal opportunities by providing free advertising and facilitating direct sales.

Initially, our focus will be on expanding throughout Azerbaijan, but our long-term vision includes entering regional markets, such as Georgia, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan. These countries face similar challenges, and we’re eager to provide effective solutions there as well.

News.Az