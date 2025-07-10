President Aliyev: Azerbaijan attaches great importance to int'l cooperation in civil defense

“We are pleased to host this high-level international event dedicated to issues of vital importance for ensuring the safety, security, and well-being of people worldwide. The holding of this session in Azerbaijan is a clear example of our country’s commitment to global security, disaster risk reduction, and civil defense,” the president said, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The address further stated: “Azerbaijan attaches great importance to international cooperation in the field of civil defense. As a responsible member of the international community, our country actively participates in the development and implementation of global initiatives aimed at protecting human life, the environment, and infrastructure.

A series of major international events hosted by Azerbaijan - particularly COP29 held last year, and the upcoming World Urban Forum next year - contribute to addressing the most pressing global challenges, mitigating their consequences, and strengthening global solidarity.”