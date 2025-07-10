Yandex metrika counter

President Aliyev: Azerbaijan attaches great importance to int'l cooperation in civil defense

Azerbaijan attaches great importance to international cooperation in the field of civil defense, President Ilham Aliyev in his address to the participants of the 3rd extraordinary session of the General Assembly of the International Civil Defense Organization (ICDO) held in Baku.

“We are pleased to host this high-level international event dedicated to issues of vital importance for ensuring the safety, security, and well-being of people worldwide. The holding of this session in Azerbaijan is a clear example of our country’s commitment to global security, disaster risk reduction, and civil defense,” the president said, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The address further stated: “Azerbaijan attaches great importance to international cooperation in the field of civil defense. As a responsible member of the international community, our country actively participates in the development and implementation of global initiatives aimed at protecting human life, the environment, and infrastructure.

A series of major international events hosted by Azerbaijan - particularly COP29 held last year, and the upcoming World Urban Forum next year - contribute to addressing the most pressing global challenges, mitigating their consequences, and strengthening global solidarity.”


