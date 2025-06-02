President Aliyev: Azerbaijan's green agenda is very ambitious

+ ↺ − 16 px

The green agenda of Azerbaijan is very ambitious, President Ilham Aliyev said on Monday.

The head of state made the remarks as he addressed the official opening of the 30th Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition, the 13th Caspian Power Exhibition, and the 30th Baku Energy Forum, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

“The country, which is rich in oil and gas, is investing - together with foreign investors - in green energy, which demonstrates our responsibility,” the president noted.

“With all that green energy potential, we will definitely meet the growing demand for electricity in Azerbaijan, mainly through renewable sources,” President Ilham Aliyev added.

