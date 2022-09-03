President Aliyev: Azerbaijan’s total gas export this year will be about 22-23 bcm

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s total gas export this year will be about 22-23 billion cubic meters, President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with the Italian “Il Sole 24 Ore” newspaper, News.Az reports.

The head of state noted that Azerbaijan’s minimum proven reserves are 2.6 trillion cubic meters of gas, so potentially the country can increase the supply to Europe even more than 20 billion cubic meters.

“But, also, we should understand that Europe is not our only destination. We supply Turkiye with the same figure like Italy – about 10 billion cubic meters and the demand in the Turkish market also is growing. We supply Georgia, though the market is not big, but still,” he said.

“Our total export this year will be about 22-23 billion cubic meters, but in order to increase, first: a lot of investments must be made in the fields and expansion, not only of TAP. We need to expand TANAP from 16 to 32 billion cubic meters. Yes, it will not be needed to build a new pipeline. We only need to upgrade the compressor stations, but still it is investment,” President Aliyev added.

News.Az