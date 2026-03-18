Wang Yi: China will continue mediating for Middle East ceasefire

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China will continue its diplomatic efforts to help secure a ceasefire in the Middle East, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said, stressing that the conflict “should never have happened” and must come to an end.

Speaking during a meeting in Beijing with Khaldoon Al Mubarak, a senior envoy from the United Arab Emirates, Wang reaffirmed China’s commitment to mediating peace and reducing regional tensions, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

He also expressed support for the UAE’s sovereignty and security, highlighting Beijing’s broader diplomatic engagement in the region as violence continues to escalate.

China has increasingly positioned itself as a key diplomatic player in the Middle East, calling for dialogue and political solutions as the conflict threatens wider regional stability.

News.Az