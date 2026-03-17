Russia sets new demands on Ukraine beyond territory: ISW

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Institute for the Study of War (ISW) says Russia is unwilling to end the war in Ukraine unless all of its broader demands are met—even if Kyiv makes territorial concessions.

The assessment follows remarks by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who said Moscow would not stop the war even if Ukraine accepted “realities on the ground” and ceded full control of Donbas, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

He also described the possible deployment of European peacekeepers as “occupation.”

According to ISW analysts, the Kremlin is pushing wider conditions that go beyond territory. These include blocking Ukraine’s NATO ambitions, enforcing neutrality, and pursuing so-called “demilitarization” and “denazification”—terms widely seen as calls for political restructuring in Kyiv.

The report suggests Moscow is not willing to compromise, even in talks involving the United States, and is instead continuing to pursue its strategic goals through military means.

Recent trilateral talks between Ukraine, Russia, and the U.S. held in Geneva in February have stalled. A follow-up meeting planned for March was postponed, and a new date has yet to be announced.

News.Az