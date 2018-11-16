President Aliyev opens Sumgayit Railway Station Complex

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of his visit to Sumgayit, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of Railway Station Complex in the city, Trend reports.

The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the complex.

Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways Closed Joint Stock Company Javid Gurbanov informed the President of the construction of Sumgayit railway station, Baku ring railroad, Laki-Gabala, Astara-Astara railway lines, as well as the work to be carried out under these projects.

The three-story Sumgayit Railway Station occupies an area of 5.5 square kilometers. The building has a waiting hall, ticket offices, an information desk, a server, and baggage rooms.

President Ilham Aliyev then arrived in Baku by Sumgayit-Baku passenger train.

At Baku Railway Station, President Ilham Aliyev viewed new passenger trains, locomotives, and several railway vehicles purchased since 2016.

