President Ilham Aliyev allocates AZN 7.8m for construction of road in Salyan

President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order regarding measures to construct Abadkend-Kolani-Khalaj-Yenikend highway in Salyan district, APA reports citing press service of the President.

Under the presidential order, the Azerbaijan Highway State Agency is allocated 7.8 million manats for the construction of the road connecting four residential areas with a total population of 11,000 people.

