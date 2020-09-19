Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev attends groundbreaking ceremony of Absheron field offshore operations (PHOTOS)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended a groundbreaking ceremony of the offshore operations of the Absheron field at the Heydar Aliyev Baku Deep Water Jackets Plant.

Following the ceremony, President Ilham Aliyev gave an interview to Azerbaijan Television, Ictimai Television and Real Television.


News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

