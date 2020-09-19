President Ilham Aliyev attends groundbreaking ceremony of Absheron field offshore operations (PHOTOS)
- 19 Sep 2020 13:18
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 152273
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/president-ilham-aliyev-attend-groundbreaking-ceremony-of-absheron-field-offshore-operations Copied
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended a groundbreaking ceremony of the offshore operations of the Absheron field at the Heydar Aliyev Baku Deep Water Jackets Plant.
Following the ceremony, President Ilham Aliyev gave an interview to Azerbaijan Television, Ictimai Television and Real Television.