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The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has confirmed its involvement in a large-scale overnight drone operation targeting Russian military-industrial infrastructure in the Moscow region and an occupied airbase in Crimea, carried out jointly with Ukraine’s Defense Forces.

The operation reportedly hit key facilities including the Moscow Oil Refinery, fuel pipeline transit stations, and the sanctioned Angstrem semiconductor plant, alongside military targets at the Belbek airfield near Sevastopol, News.Az reports, citing Kyiv Vost.

According to a statement published on the SBU’s official Telegram channel, acting SBU chief Major General Yevhenii Khmara said specialized “Alpha” special operations drone units bypassed layered Russian air defenses during the coordinated strike.

Ukrainian sources claim long-range drones struck the Angstrem semiconductor facility in Zelenograd, a key supplier of microchips for Russia’s military sector, as well as the Moscow Oil Refinery in Kapotnya, where an explosion and injuries were reported.

Additional strikes reportedly damaged fuel pumping and storage stations in Solnechnogorsk and Volodarskoye, which serve critical fuel distribution networks around the Russian capital.

In Crimea, Ukrainian forces said they targeted the Belbek airbase, disabling air defense systems including Pantsir-S2 units and damaging radar infrastructure linked to S-400 systems, as well as drone control and communication facilities.

The SBU also reported separate strikes on industrial facilities including the Nevinnomyssky Azot chemical plant, the Astrakhan gas processing unit, and the Rosneft refinery in Ryazan, claiming broader disruption to Russia’s energy and military supply chains.

Ukrainian officials said such operations will continue to target infrastructure supporting Russia’s military capabilities, including energy and microelectronics production facilities.

News.Az