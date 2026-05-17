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WUF13: Flags of the United Nations and the Republic of Azerbaijan raised - VIDEO

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WUF13: Flags of the United Nations and the Republic of Azerbaijan raised - VIDEO
Photo: AZERTAC

On May 17, an official ceremony was held to raise the official flag of the United Nations and the National Flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan at the Baku Olympic Stadium, the venue hosting the 13th session of the United Nations World Urban Forum, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.


News.Az 

By Leyla Şirinova

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