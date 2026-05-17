Lance Brown: Relocation of heavy industrial zones from the center of the city as part of White City project is an important step

Lance Brown: Relocation of heavy industrial zones from the center of the city as part of White City project is an important step

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“The World Urban Forum is a pivotal platform for sharing experiences and solutions in sustainable urbanization,” Lance Brown, Co-chair of the Habitat Professional Forum, and President of the Consortium for Sustainable Urbanization, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Highlighting Baku White City project, Lance Brown hailed the relocation of heavy industrial zones from the city center as an important step in terms of urbanization. He emphasized that he was positively impressed by Azerbaijan's cultural infrastructure, public spaces, and urban planning approach.

News.Az