President Ilham Aliyev attending 6th Summit of Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States kicks off in Cholpon-Ata

The 6th Summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States has kicked off at the "Rux Ordo" Cultural Center named after Chingiz Aitmatov in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyz Republic.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is attending the Summit, AzerTag reports.

President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sooronbai Jeenbekov welcomed President Ilham Aliyev, Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation Rustam Minnikhanov and Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban.

Heads of state and government toured the territory of "Rux Ordo" Cultural Center named after Chingiz Aitmatov where they viewed statues of prominent personalities of the Kyrgyz people as well as monuments reflecting the history and culture of Kyrgyzstan.

Then, they posed together for photographs.

In his opening remarks, chairman of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev expressed his gratitude to the Kyrgyz President for the high level organization of the event and hospitality. President Nursultan Nazarbayev said that the participation of Uzbekistan and Hungary at the 6th Summit is indicative of the expansion of the organization's activity and the strengthening of solidarity. The strengthening of the Turkic Council's activities will make a significant contribution to achieving the emerging goals, he said.

Then, President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and other heads of state and government made speeches.

The summit continues its work.

