President Ilham Aliyev attends reception for participants of opening ceremony of TANAP-Europe connection
- 30 Nov 2019 23:02
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- Other
A reception has been hosted on behalf of President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan in honor of the participants of the opening ceremony of the Europe link of the TANAP gas pipeline.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the reception.
News.Az