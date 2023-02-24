Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan attaches great importance to friendly relations and cooperation with Kuwait - President Ilham Aliyev

“Azerbaijan attaches great importance to friendly relations and cooperation with Kuwait based on strong Islamic solidarity,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he sent a letter of congratulations to Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on the occasion of the national holiday of the State of Kuwait, News.az reports.

“I am confident that we will continue our joint efforts to strengthen Azerbaijan-Kuwait ties and fully benefit from our cooperation of mutual interest at both bilateral and multilateral levels.

On this remarkable day, I wish you robust health, happiness, success in your activities, and the friendly people of Kuwait everlasting peace and prosperity,” the head of state said in his message.

