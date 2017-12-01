President Ilham Aliyev: BTK opens new way from Asia to Europe and backwards

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Afghanistan are participants of large-scale transport projects, said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev in a statement for the press in Baku Dec

The event was also attended by President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Mohammad Ashraf Ghani.

"Today, during the conference, each of us touched upon the Lapis-Lazuli transport project. This is a very important project for all the participating countries. Meanwhile, Azerbaijan, together with neighboring countries and partner countries, completed the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway project that opens a new road from Asia to Europe and backwards, which is the shortest road among all other existing routes," the head of state stressed.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that the creation of a transport network not only opens up new opportunities, but also contributes to the development.

"We are witnessing this in our own country. Even after the construction of rural roads, we immediately see production growth, convenient access to markets and the revitalization of development. That is why connection of our countries with the railway networks of Central Asia and Europe is indeed a historic achievement," the President said.

