President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Emir of Kuwait
Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev sent a letter of congratulations Emir of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, News.Az reports.
The letter reads: “I heartily congratulate you on your ascension to the throne as the Emir of the State of Kuwait.
I believe that we will continue our efforts towards strengthening friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Kuwait and deepening our mutually beneficial cooperation in line with the interests of our peoples.
I wish you the best of health, happiness, and success in your high state activities for the well-being of the friendly people of Kuwait.”