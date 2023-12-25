President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Emir of Kuwait

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev sent a letter of congratulations Emir of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, News.Az reports.

The letter reads: “I heartily congratulate you on your ascension to the throne as the Emir of the State of Kuwait.

I believe that we will continue our efforts towards strengthening friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Kuwait and deepening our mutually beneficial cooperation in line with the interests of our peoples.

I wish you the best of health, happiness, and success in your high state activities for the well-being of the friendly people of Kuwait.”

News.Az