President Ilham Aliyev congratulates King of the Belgians

The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has congratulated the King of the Belgians His Majesty Philippe on the occasion of the national holiday, APA reports citing the press service of the President.

Head of State congratulated the Belgians on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on his own behalf: “On this auspicious day, I wish you robust health, success in your endeavors and the friendly people of Belgium everlasting peace and prosperity."

