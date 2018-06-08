Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Queen Elizabeth II

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has congratulated Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on the occasion of the national holiday of the United Kingdom - Her Majesty's Official Birthday.

"On behalf of the Azerbajiani people and on my own, I extend my sincere congratulations to you and your people. On this remarkable day, I wish you strong health and happiness, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of the United Kingdom," President Aliyev said in his congratulatory letter. 

