President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Queen Elizabeth II

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has congratulated Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on the occasion of the national holiday of the United Kingdom - Her Majesty's Official Birthday.

"On behalf of the Azerbajiani people and on my own, I extend my sincere congratulations to you and your people. On this remarkable day, I wish you strong health and happiness, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of the United Kingdom," President Aliyev said in his congratulatory letter.

News.Az

News.Az