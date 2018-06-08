President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Queen Elizabeth II
- 08 Jun 2018 15:48
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 131712
- Other
- Share https://news.az/news/president-ilham-aliyev-congratulates-queen-elizabeth-ii Copied
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has congratulated Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on the occasion of the national holiday of the United Kingdom - Her Majesty's Official Birthday.
"On behalf of the Azerbajiani people and on my own, I extend my sincere congratulations to you and your people. On this remarkable day, I wish you strong health and happiness, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of the United Kingdom," President Aliyev said in his congratulatory letter.
News.Az