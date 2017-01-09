President Ilham Aliyev expresses condolences over Rafsanjani's death

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has offered condolences to his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani over the death of Ayatollah Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani.

“Dear Mr. President, I was deeply saddened by the news of the death of former president of the Republic of Iran, renowned statesman and public-political figure Ayatollah Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, who had been actively involved in the victory of Iran’s Islamic Revolution, also made huge contributions to the development of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran,” President Aliyev said in his letter of condolences, APA reports.

“Good memories left of him will remain forever,” President Aliyev said. “On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my heartfelt condolences to you, the family and closed ones of the deceased, and the entire people of Iran.”

The Azerbaijani president has also sent a letter of condolences to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Rafsanjani died due to a heart attack in Tehran on Sunday afternoon.

He was Iran's president between 1989 and 1997.

