President Ilham Aliyev: It was Azerbaijan, which had come forward with initiative to normalize relations with Armenia and sign peace agreement

“Azerbaijan had come forward with an initiative to normalize relations with Armenia and sign a peace agreement in the wake of the 44-day Patriotic War,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he received President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Margareta Cederfelt, News.Az reports.

The head of state mentioned recent Washington discussions on the text of the peace treaty held at the level of foreign ministers of the two countries as well as his meeting with the Prime Minister of Armenia in Brussels with the support of President of the European Council Charles Michel, adding there will be more meetings in the future on the sidelines of international events.

