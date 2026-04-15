Brazil poll shows tight Lula-Bolsonaro race

According to a Quaest survey commissioned by brokerage Genial, Bolsonaro holds 42% support in a second-round scenario, compared to Lula’s 40%. The difference falls within the poll’s margin of error, making the race statistically tied, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The result marks the first time Flavio Bolsonaro has appeared ahead of Lula in a runoff scenario within the survey’s range. In the previous poll conducted in March, both candidates were tied at 41%.

In the first round of voting, Lula still leads with 37% support, while Bolsonaro trails with 32%, indicating a competitive path toward a potential second-round showdown.

The poll surveyed 2,004 respondents between April 9 and April 13, with a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.

The findings highlight growing political competition in Brazil as the election approaches, with both candidates vying for support in what is shaping up to be a closely contested race.

The latest data suggests shifting voter dynamics that could significantly influence the outcome of one of the country’s most closely watched elections in recent years.