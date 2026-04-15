Court allows Tymoshenko to travel to Croatia despite corruption investigation

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The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has allowed the head of the Batkivshchyna faction, Yulia Tymoshenko, who is suspected of offering an improper benefit to people’s deputies of Ukraine, to travel abroad on a business trip to participate in an international event in Croatia.

The court made the corresponding decision on Wednesday; the broadcast of the hearing on the motion was carried on the HACC YouTube channel, News.Az reports, citing Interfax.

"The investigating judge ruled: to partially grant the motion…. To grant permission for the temporary receipt by suspect Tymoshenko… of a passport of a citizen of Ukraine for traveling abroad for the purpose of a business trip from April 27, 2026, to April 30, 2026, to the Republic of Croatia, Zagreb," the judge announced.

The court also ordered Tymoshenko to surrender the travel document within three days of her return to Ukraine.

As reported, on January 14, anti-corruption authorities notified Tymoshenko of suspicion of offering an improper benefit to people’s deputies of Ukraine. According to the investigation, after the exposure in December 2025 of facts regarding people’s deputies receiving improper benefits for decisions on bills in parliament, the suspect initiated negotiations with individual people’s deputies on the introduction of a systemic mechanism for providing improper benefits in exchange for loyal behavior during voting.

Tymoshenko herself rejects the accusations, claiming they are a political hit job against her.

On January 16, HACC set bail for Tymoshenko at UAH 33 million and imposed procedural obligations. Tymoshenko noted that she did not ask her fellow party members to raise the UAH 33 million for her bail, but they did so to prevent her arrest. On January 23, bail was posted for Tymoshenko.

On January 21, HACC did not seize the funds in the accounts of the Batkivshchyna fraction leader, but it did seize property confiscated during the search and seized the property of Tymoshenko’s husband.

News.Az