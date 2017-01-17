Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev meets with Chief Executive Officer of SUEZ in Davos

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today met with Chief Executive Officer of SUEZ Environnement Company Jean-Louis Chaussade in Davos.

They hailed Azerbaijan-France relations as excellent. SUEZ Environnement Company`s contribution to huge projects carried out by French companies in Azerbaijan was underlined. The implementation of a number of successful projects was hailed.

The sides also exchanged views on prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and SUEZ Environnement Company.

News.Az


